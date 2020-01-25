Margot Robbie Reveals How She Felt About Brad Pitt’s SAG Joke About Tarantino And Her Feet

Every great filmmaker has their own signature style that is made known to audiences as they continue to make movies. Guy Ritchie has a knack for banter, Christopher Nolan loves to remain cryptic, a Michael Bay movie never goes too long without a good explosion and Quentin Tarantino likes feet. Okay, okay, he has some other trademarks that make his movies uniquely “Tarantino-esque,” but the feet thing has become pretty apparent over the years.