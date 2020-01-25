Margot Robbie Reveals How She Felt About Brad Pitt’s SAG Joke About Tarantino And Her Feet

Leave a Comment
Every great filmmaker has their own signature style that is made known to audiences as they continue to make movies. Guy Ritchie has a knack for banter, Christopher Nolan loves to remain cryptic, a Michael Bay movie never goes too long without a good explosion and Quentin Tarantino likes feet. Okay, okay, he has some other trademarks that make his movies uniquely “Tarantino-esque,” but the feet thing has become pretty apparent over the years.
During the SAG Awards last weekend, Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was up for four Screen Actors Guild awards. The only trophy went out to Brad Pitt for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. During a charismatic speech (he even mentioned his Tinder profile), the actor thanked Margot Robbie’s feet in a hilarious bit that called out Quentin Tarantino’s filmmaker John Hancock. In his words:
I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet… Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.
Good one! It’s been long noticed by fans that Quentin Tarantino loves a good foot shot and in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie takes off her long white boots during a scene when her Sharon Tate watches her own movie in a theater. She props her dirty feet on a chair in front of her for an obvious continuing saga for Tarantino. Here’s what Robbie thought of Pitt’s shoutout:
When he first said that I was like, 'What is he doing?’ And then he made that TSA joke and I was like, 'That was really funny!'
Now the question is… how did Tarantino feel about it? During the moment, the writer/director certainly seemed to laugh it off and have a great time with Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech. Take a look at the moment in all its glory:
Wait… why did it cut to Meryl Streep? Anyways, Margaret Qualley certainly has the most “feet” in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in that moment between her “Pussycat” and Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth when she places her toes right on his dashboard as he gives her a ride to the camp full of Manson cult members. Take a look:
Margot Robbie responded to Brad Pitt’s speech while speaking with ET at the Harleywood and Highland event in Los Angeles to promote her upcoming movie, Birds of Prey. The actress is plastering back on her pale makeup and bringing her bat for a return to Harley Quinn without Jared Leto’s Joker. She’ll find a girl gang in Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Jurnee Smolett-Bell’s Black Canary, Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain.
See Margot Robbie (and her feet?) when Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7.