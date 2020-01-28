10 Good Movies On Netflix To Watch On Date Night

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971)

I cannot think of anything more pleasant to share with your significant other than a film or series that gave you some of your most joyous childhood memories in front of a screen. It is even better when you can bond over a property you both grew up with. Considering the enduring popularity of Roald Dahl’s work, there is a chance you and your partner will both enjoy the first theatrical adaptation of his novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.