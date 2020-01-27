Disneyland Just Won Its First Ever Grammy, And It Was Long Overdue

Following the Tiki Room, The Sherman Brothers saw two more big songs, both of which I think would have been worthy of Grammy consideration, though there likely wasn't a category where either of them would have comfortably fit at the time. "There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow," can now be heard at Walt Disney World because Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress can now be found there, but it spent years at Disneyland first. And then, of course, there's the song that either you love, or you love to hate, "It's a Small World." Considering the song plays on a continuous loop at multiple Disney theme parks around the world, it's believed to be the most played song in all of music, which is a Grammy worthy achievement if I've ever heard of one. Is thee a lifetime achievement award for songs?