Robert Pattinson Was 'Literally' Jobless When Christopher Nolan's Tenet And The Batman Came Up

It's widely known that it's hard being an actor. You face plenty of rejection, no guarantee for longevity, and ultimately work from job to job. As such, even the most famous actors have faced lulls in their career, where there wasn't a project to film/publicize. This includes Robert Pattinson, who has been an A-lister since appearing in the Twilight franchise. What's more, the actor revealed that he was actually unemployed before landing gigs in The Batman and Christopher Nolan's mysterious drama Tenet.