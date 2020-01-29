Joker Director Didn’t Realize How His Movie Would Touch People Regarding Mental Health Issues

What I didn’t have the benefit of knowing then was really how that mental illness through-line would affect people. I had so many people come up to me, write me emails or write on Instagram, about you know, ‘I have a sister who is schizophrenic and I watched your film and I realized I need to be more patient with her. I need to be more understanding.’ Some people will ask if I feel vindicated by the box office … but honest to God, it was never about that. We wanted to make something meaningful.