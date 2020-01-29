Miles Teller's Top Gun: Maverick Mustache Is No Joke In New Images

After meeting Rooster as a child in the original Top Gun, now we reunite with him as an adult, where he’s followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a pilot and. In Top Gun: Maverick, Rooster will find himself being trained by Maverick himself, who flew with Goose back in the day. Considering the circumstances in which his father died, one wouldn’t blame Rooster for having some hard feelings towards his instructor.