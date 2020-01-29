Apparently These Are Disney+'s Most Popular Titles This Week

I was just talking to my brother about how we're both just waiting for The Mandalorian Season 2 and (at least on my end) WandaVision to show up on Disney+. There are plenty of Disney+ shows we can stream as we wait for The Mandalorian Season 2 -- and newcomers can still get a free 7-day trial -- but I've been finding myself watching more shows on Netflix and Amazon in the meantime. I can't wait for WandaVision, but I will have to. It's coming in 2020, but most likely toward the end of the year.