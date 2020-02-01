RIP Alan Harris: Star Wars' Boba Fett And C-3PO Actors Pay Tribute To Bossk Star

Leave a Comment
The Force will be with Star Wars actor Alan Harris, always, but sadly he is no longer with us. Harris played multiple roles across all three films in the original Star Wars trilogy but was best known for playing bounty hunter Bossk in The Empire Strikes Back. Harris' body was also used to mold the pieces for bounty hunter Boba Fett's costume and Harris was also C-3PO's stand-in.
Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels were among the many in the Star Wars galaxy to reach out with tributes to Alan Harris, who died at age 81 after a reported battle with cancer.
Alan Harris' appearance manager Zachery McGinnis of Galactic Productions and colleague Cathy Munroe confirmed his death to Syfy Wire, with McGinnis saying Harris loved and lived every moment to the fullest.
In addition to Bossk, Alan Harris played a Bespin Security Guard in Empire Strikes Back. He was also part of Princess Leia's Rebel escort in A New Hope; he played a Rebel trooper on Hoth, along with a stormtrooper; and he was C-3PO's stand-in in Return of the Jedi. Apparently he was also a stand-in for Terence Stamp in The Phantom Menace. And, according to /FILM, Alan Harris' body wasn't just used for the Boba Fett mold, it was also used create the mold for Han Solo frozen in carbonite.
Star Wars fans have been sharing condolences and memories, including C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels:
The Boba Fett Fan Club also shared a post from the now retired actor Jeremy Bulloch:
Brian Herring is Star Wars' puppeteer and lead performer for BB-8 and he also paid tribute to Alan Harris:
Many Star Wars fans have shared their warm memories of meeting Alan Harris at conventions, or playing with their beloved Bossk action figures.
I love how so many actors in the Star Wars galaxy play multiple roles, even within the same film, from Mark Hamill to Warwick Davis and Alan Harris. The first Star Wars movie came out in 1977 so, sadly, we are going to continue to lose the OGs as time goes on. We have already lost our princess/general in Carrie Fisher, along with others along the way from Alec Guinness to Peter Mayhew.
Star Wars just closed out the nine-film Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which just opened less than two months ago. The franchise is taking a hiatus on the film front but the future looks bright on Disney+ after The Mandalorian, with Obi-Wan's series coming eventually.