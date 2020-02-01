RIP Alan Harris: Star Wars' Boba Fett And C-3PO Actors Pay Tribute To Bossk Star

I love how so many actors in the Star Wars galaxy play multiple roles, even within the same film, from Mark Hamill to Warwick Davis and Alan Harris. The first Star Wars movie came out in 1977 so, sadly, we are going to continue to lose the OGs as time goes on. We have already lost our princess/general in Carrie Fisher, along with others along the way from Alec Guinness to Peter Mayhew.