Watch Bill Murray Return To Groundhog Day For Brilliant Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Though Phil retains his nihilistic view of the world, he seems to be having a little bit more fun. He takes his new best friend the groundhog off-roading with both the top and the doors off, and when he encounters a lumberjack who tells him he’s going to freeze to death, Phil cheerfully responds, “Who cares? See you tomorrow!” And he and the legendary rodent have some new adventures, when he takes it on a snowy bike ride, and then to an arcade for a game of whack-a-mole. The commercial ends with Phil and the groundhog sitting in the back of the Jeep watching a fireworks display, saying, “Not a bad day, huh?” Talk about a change of heart.