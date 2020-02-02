Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl Trailer Drops You In A Cockpit With Tom Cruise

A Top Gun sequel has been in the works for years and years now, originally going to be a film helmed by the director of the original, the late Tony Scott, but now Top Gun: Maverick is just a few months away from hitting theaters around the globe. Coming out in mid-summer, it's anticipated to be one of the most exciting releases of the season, and you'll be sure that we'll be following it closely. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news and updates about the upcoming blockbuster, and prepare to check it out on the big screen in on June 26th.