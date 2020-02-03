Disneyland's Rise Of The Resistance Is Still Breaking Down Quite A Bit

Of course, the ride probably wouldn't be dealing with these issues as much if it wasn't super popular, and the downtime issues don't really seem to be dampening spirits when it comes to the attraction. Everybody who rides it seems to absolutely love it. Still, if you're that vacationing family who only has a couple days in the park, and a two-hour breakdown is the difference between you getting on Rise of the Resistance or not, it can certainly be frustrating. It's only the best ride around if you actually have a chance to ride it.