A Nagging Indiana Jones 5 Rumor Gets Cleared Up By Kathleen Kennedy

So, not exactly prepping to shoot. We’ll remain a little bit skeptical on this one for the moment because scripts have bene an issue for the Indiana Jones franchise ever since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade hit theaters, and collaborators Steven Spielberg and George Lucas cooked up ideas for a potential follow up. Spielberg reportedly always wanted to involve aliens in the sequel, setting it in the 1950s and catching up with an older Indy. But numerous pitches from noted screenwriters were considered, scrapped or salvaged until they came up with the shooting draft for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.