The Coronavirus Forces Hollywood To Cancel Dolittle, 1917 And Other Major Premieres In China

Not everyone is cancelling their plans though, as two major films opening in February still have their debuts scheduled as planned. Both Netflix’s Marriage Story and Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog are proceeding with their openings for the time being, with both films schedules to bow on February 28th. While this looks rosy for those two films, there’s still a chance that a cancellation could be issued down the line; dependent, of course, on how the Coronavirus epidemic pans out in the next couple of weeks.