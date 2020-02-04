New Mutants Originally Had More X-Men Connections, And It's A Good Thing It Doesn’t Anymore

It didn't really matter cause they're in such an isolated location without any Wi-Fi or phones or anything that it may as well be the 80s. It didn't change our story very much. It limited who we could use character-wise, but in some ways it made it better because they freed us; it's really able to be its own thing, which I appreciate more now than I did when I had to make that decision. But yeah, we're really excited about it.