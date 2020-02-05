Tyler Perry Reveals How Many People Watched Netflix's A Fall From Grace In First Week

Movies typically have a lot riding on its first weekend in theaters. If one doesn’t perform to satisfaction right when it comes out, it’s often deemed a success or flop. But then there’s Netflix. The streaming platform rarely reveals the kind of viewership for its original movies and television shows – unless it’s a good number. Well, Tyler Perry’s first movie with Netflix has a good number. Check out the filmmaker reveal how many people tuned into his latest thriller, A Fall From Grace: