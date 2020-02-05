Nathan Fillion Is Not Playing The Suicide Squad Character Fans Expected

The Suicide Squad will feature a handful of returning characters from David Ayer's original film, there will also be a ton of newcomers joining the DCEU. Nathan Fillion is only one of those names, with fans previously believing he might be playing the little known character Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, who has the power to remove his own limbs and use them as weapons. James Gunn recently did a Q&A on social media, and when asked point blank if the rumors were true, he said one word: "Nope."