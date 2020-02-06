Superman Vs. Captain Marvel: Can The Man Of Steel Take On The Most Powerful Avenger?

Speaking of which, Captain Marvel’s ability to consume energy means that any attacks that would prove damaging to another being would actually be of great benefit to her, such as allowing her to create a photo blast strong enough to take down an entire space ship, as she demonstrated gloriously in Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention, if she did somehow suffer from injury, her advanced healing capabilities would take care of that in no time at all. So, essentially, she has a Plan-B for just about any situation, making her truly unstoppable, or so it seems.