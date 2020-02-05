First Minions: The Rise of Gru Trailer Gives Steve Carell's Character An Origin Story

The shenanigans on the menu for Minions: The Rise of Gru feel very much in line with what we’ve seen before, not only as part of the Despicable Me series, but also in the previous prequel effort Minions. Seeing as only the little yellow assistants to evil could repeatedly recover an important stone, only to trade it for some kids’ Pet Rock, this ‘70s flavored romp further fills in the backstory to Gru’s rise to evil power in a way that fans are going to truly fall for.