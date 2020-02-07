Why You Shouldn't Think Of Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser As A Hotel

Cruise ships aren't usually cheap vacations, but, when you breakdown what you're getting for the cost, and add in the convenience of having everything you need in one place, they usually are viewed as "worth it." But there are a lot of variables. We simply don't know today how much the "basic" package will include and for what price, and how much more will be available for the guests willing and able to pay for it. Still, when those real numbers are finally released, don't expect them to even look like the price of an expensive hotel room. They're going to look like the cost of a stateroom on a luxury liner.