OK, Avengers: Endgame's Captain Marvel And Thor 'Telepathy' Theory Was Shot Down, But I Can Still Hear It

This is not the first time fans have speculated about Thor and Captain Marvel. Fans have debated which of them is more powerful (Kevin Feige named another Avenger as more powerful than both). And some fans wondered if Thor and Captain Marvel might launch a relationship after that "I like this one" scene. That doesn't seem to be the plan at this point, although Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi doesn't seem pumped about the Captain Marvel/Valkyrie fan theory either.