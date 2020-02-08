The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Just Took A Major Step Forward

Last year, it was first reported that Legendary was looking for a team that could do for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre what Blumhouse did for the Halloween franchise. And that’s not a bad move, at least from a strategic standpoint. After years of controversial or poorly conceived reboots, David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween went back to the basics (and brought back Jamie Lee Curtis), and wound up being a hit with both critics and audiences, spawning two upcoming sequels.