Harley And Groot? James Gunn Talked To Margot Robbie About A Guardians And Suicide Squad Team-Up

If you read between the lines in the rest of the tweet, he seems to be hinting that we can expect to see some unexpected faces in his upcoming The Suicide Squad film. Whether that means he’s actually worked out a Marvel/DC collaboration (it kind-of seems like he might be hinting at that, right?) remains to be seen. But even if he sticks to DC characters, there are plenty of players who could make an appearance -- including some characters that have yet to be introduced in the DCEU.