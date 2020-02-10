The 3 Best Musical Performances At The 2020 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo Sings “Stand Up” From Harriet

The most memorable performance at the Oscars was [Cynthia Erivo](Cynthia Erivo Sings “Stand Up” From Harriet The most show-stopping performance at the Oscars was Cynthia Erivo singing “Stand Up” from Harriet. It’s a tough job to anticipate potentially going on stage to give a speech for Best Actress and have a song to nail. But, wow did she nail it. The Best Original Song award ultimately went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for his Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna)'s "Stand Up.” It’s a tough job to anticipate potentially going on stage to give a speech for Best Actress and have a song to nail. But, wow did she nail it. The Best Original Song award ultimately went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for his Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” but it was her vocals that gave us all the goosebumps!