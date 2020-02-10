Tom Cruise Has Three 'Obscene' Stunts Planned For Mission: Impossible 7

There’s a natural escalation that comes with any ongoing action franchise and it sounds like Mission: Impossible 7 will once again up the ante in the stunt department. Christopher McQuarrie said that they’ve figured out not one, not two, but three new stunts that will be used in the film. And because Mission: Impossible and especially Tom Cruise, don’t do small, these stunts all fall into the category of ‘obscene’ according to the writer-director.