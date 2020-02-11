Disneyland Raises Prices Again, Right On Schedule

You can pretty much count on price increases at Disneyland somewhere between January and March every year now, and 2020 will be no exception. However, while Annual Passports have seen increases across the board, standard park ticket pricing is a bit more complex. Previously, Disneyland Resort had three different pricing tiers, called Value, Regular, and Peak, that caused prices to fluctuate with expected crowd levels. The new pricing structure (via ThrillGeek) breaks pricing into five separate tiers. While the new base level price has not changed, a single day, single park ticket is still $104 for an adult, the base level Park Hopper ticket has gone up by $5, and the most expensive tickets, the days when the park is most crowded, have gone up by $5 for the single park and $10 for the Park Hopper.