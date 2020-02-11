Wonder Woman 1984: Diana’s Life Is Pretty ‘Lonely,’ According To The Producer

Wonder Woman 1984 takes place 66 years after Wonder Woman, which saw Diana leaving Themyscira and venturing into man’s world to the first time to bring an end to World War I. So while that baby she fawned over while she was walking in the streets of London could easily still be alive, allies like Etta Candy, Sameer, Charlie and Chief Napi would be long gone unless they’ve managed to live to nearly 110. Diana, on the other hand, lives on and is just as healthy as she was almost seven decades earlier.