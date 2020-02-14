12 Fun, Romantic Movies To Watch On TV This Valentine's Day

While Wichita and Columbus are getting to know each other, they start to fall for one another, which of course isn’t the best idea in a world full of zombies. It also doesn’t help that Wichita doesn’t want to get attached to anyone besides her sister. Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone work well off each other as this nerdy guy and tough girl. They have opposite personalities, but their core values are the same. Wichita and Columbus differences also help them balance each other. Zombieland 2 explores their romance even more.