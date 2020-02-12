How Much Weight Noah Centineo Put On To Play He-Man

Hopefully Noah Centineo enjoyed the process, and eating all those eggs, though because he’s going to have to go through it all over again. As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, the actor shed those 30 pounds of muscle he put when production on Masters of the Universe got pushed back, just the latest in a series of delays for the film. So with production now set for this summer, it’s back to an egg breakfast for Noah Centineo to get into beach and He-Man shape.