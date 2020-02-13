Aladdin 2 Is In The Works

Speaking of the story, rather than Aladdin 2 being based off the animated direct-to-video sequels that its animated predecessor spawned, i.e. The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, this live-action sequel will be a brand-new take. Oh, and just so there’s no confusion, Aladdin 2 will be a theatrical release just like its predecessor, as opposed to being a Disney+ exclusive like Lady and the Tramp or the upcoming Peter Pan. Although let’s not forget that there is that Prince Anders spinoff that’s being made for the streaming service (which is offering a free seven-day trial).