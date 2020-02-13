Sonic The Hedgehog Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

Sonic the Hedgehog has been one of the more curious movies to come out in recent years. Originally set for a 2019 release, the film was pushed back after a severe negative reaction to the character design in the first trailer sent Sonic back to the drawing board. A newly designed character was revealed late last year, around the time the movie was supposed to be hitting theaters, and fans gave their stamp of approval. But now that the movie is here, was all that extra time and effort and money worth it? It looks like the answer might be yes, because Sonic the Hedgehog is actually a pretty good movie.