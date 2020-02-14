7 Other Sega Classics That Should Get Movie Adaptations After Sonic The Hedgehog

Streets of Rage

One of the most popular games in the beat ‘em up genre was Sega’s Streets of Rage franchise. Although the exact story varies game to game, the gist is this: the city has been taken over by a criminal organization, and law and order is nowhere to be found. Mass violence is everywhere and even the police are acting in service of the evil Mr. X. In the face of this chaos, three former police officers and highly skilled fighters take to the streets to fight back.