7 Things We Want To See In The Mighty Ducks TV Show On Disney+

Not much is known about the series besides the casting of Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham as Alex, the mother of a 12-year-old boy, Evan, who is cut from the “Mighty Ducks” youth hockey team. When her son is cut from the team, Alex starts one of her own. And even though it looks like the “Ducks” may, play the villains of the series this time, we’re all pumped to see the show for ourselves and find out what happened to the beloved group of miscasts who perfected the “Flying V.”