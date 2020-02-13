6 Reasons To Catch Birds Of Prey This Weekend

Without spoiling anything, Birds of Prey definitely lays the groundwork for a sequel, and while we will see Harley Quinn again next year in The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is also still interested in making Gotham City Sirens happen, which would see her character hanging out with Poison Ivy and Catwoman. However, if Birds of Prey ends its time in theaters underperforming in Warner Bros’ eyes, it’s possible the studio won’t move forward with either Birds of Prey 2 or Gotham City Sirens. This is a movie that needs as as many eyes on it as possible, not just because of its content, but because of how it can be the first building block for a new corner of the DCEU.