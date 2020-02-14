4 Things I Can't Stop Wondering About Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit

While my first guess was that Robert Pattinson’s Batman has given the handiest piece of equipment from his utility belt, the Batarang, a big upgrade as a dual-purpose tool that is as damaging as it is symbolic, fans have proposed another theory that the insignia pays tribute to one-shot comic book penned by Kevin Smith in honor of the Caped Crusader's 80th anniversary. The story, published in Detective Comics #1000, sees Bruce Wayne retrieving the same gun that killed his parents, which he melts down into a protective chest plate. If that's what we're seeing on the front of The Batman's new suit, I have to agree with the people saying that it's seriously metal. Kevin Smith has already Tweeted that he hopes the theory turns out to be true. We do too!