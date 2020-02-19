10 Movie Funko Pops We Can't Believe They Haven't Made Yet

Allie Hamilton and Noah Calhoun - The Notebook

Did you know that Jack and Rose from Titanic have their own Funko Pops, both separate and together, but Allie and Noah from The Notebook don’t have any at all? I mean, I’m not talking about Dear, John, or A Walk to Remember here. I’m talking about, “I wrote you 365 letters,” The Notebook. Yes, the movie that has been making women openly weep, and men secretly weep since 2004 has zero Funko Pops. And my question is this: How?