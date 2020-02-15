Are The Sonic Fans Who Demanded A Redesign Supporting The Movie Opening Weekend?

Sonic the Hedgehog has an "A" CinemaScore from fans polled on opening night. Those would probably be the hardcore fans who rushed in to show their support first. So far, the Sonic movie has a 65% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a much more impressive 94% audience score, although only from 508 users so far. Over at IMDb, Sonic has a 7.0/10 rating so far from almost 4,000 users. Those user numbers will climb across the holiday weekend and we'll have to see if the scores stay high as more mainstream fans check out the film.