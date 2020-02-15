No Time To Die's Theme Song Lyrics May Have Clues To Daniel Craig's Final Bond Movie

In the new footage, we see James Bond burning a note, written in elegant cursive, that says “Forgive me.” What’s even more intriguing is that he is then seen standing in front of something that looks like it could be a mausoleum. So, those lyrics and that scene seem to be tied together closely. The question, of course, is what kind of betrayal could lead to such a dramatic moment -- and whether Madeleine survives. We’ll find out exactly how it all ties together when No Time to Die hits theaters on April 10.