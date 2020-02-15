Back To The Future II And Lethal Weapon Stuntwoman Killed In Shootout

Stunt teams are often the unsung heroes of action films. They’re the faceless names making the A-list actors we know and love look badass. They make us believe the high-flying and death-defying choreography can be pulled off. The art is not recognized enough by Hollywood. One stuntwoman who has worked in more than 70 film and television projects since the ‘80s was killed Wednesday at 59-years-old... after a shootout that involved her allegedly aiming fire at her ex.