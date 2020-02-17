How Much Will No Time To Die Make Opening Weekend? Bond Movie Box Office Forecast Is In

Even in the short term, the 25th James Bond movie will have to compete with the likes of Fox/Disney’s The New Mutants, which finally opens in theaters the week prior to No Time To Die, as well as both Trolls World Tour and Antlers, which drop in the week that follows. While those film’s aren’t exactly a 1:1 competitor for 007, there’s a coalition of moviegoers that could draw away from this movie’s prospects to a certain degree.