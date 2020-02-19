Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In March 2020

That is all the Netflix excitement you could want for March 2020! All of the titles listed above are subject to change and availability, so don't forget to check back occasionally to see if anything's changed. Also, don't forget that the February 2020 lineup is still available, in case you think you've missed something you're really looking forward to, or just want to plan the rest of your month's viewing ahead of time. We'll see you back here around this time next month, as April 2020's lineup will be ready and waiting for the world to behold.