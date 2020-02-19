Independence Day 3? Roland Emmerich Still Has Hope Disney Will Make The Movie

After the merger between what was once 20th Century Fox and what is very much still Disney, quite a few projects were dropped or shuffled around. Even the fates of some major properties like Alien and Planet of the Apes have come into question as of late, although the futures of those franchises seem to be in early discussions and planning. But what about Independence Day 3? Roland Emmerich has thoughts about the franchise and where it could still go under the Disney umbrella.