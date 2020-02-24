Why Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Need To Make That Book Of Mormon Movie

It'll Give Us A New R-Rated, Big-Budget Movie Musical, Which Are Often Rare

While R-rated movie musicals aren't unheard of, notably with movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Once, The Blues Brothers, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Repo! The Genetic Opera, to name a handful, they're increasingly rare as far as studio movies go. Though we got Rocketman last year, as well as A Star is Born the year prior (depending on whether you count that as a traditional musical), R-rated musicals outside of these few examples are slim nowadays.

The Book of Mormon: The Movie is not a musical for kids, so it may be safe to assume that the film would aim for an R rating, if not PG-13. If that were the case, it would, no doubt, be one of the biggest R-rated movie musicals since 2008's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street. Or ever, for that matter. Should The Book of Mormon make the transition to the silver screen, it would be one of the few R-rated movie musicals of the 21st century. That's certainly no small feat, and it would also serve as a rare R-rated, big-budget movie musical comedy.