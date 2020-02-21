Chris Pratt Calls Jurassic World 3 The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Of The Jurassic Park Franchise

All this being said, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Jurassic Park franchise will end with Jurassic World 3. Just like how the MCU marches on, Universal Pictures might decide to keep these dinosaur antics going, but with a brand-new main cast. Considering that Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom collected over $1 billion worldwide each, one could logically assume that the studio isn’t keen on retiring this moneymaker franchise just yet.