Uncharted: What We Know So Far About Tom Holland's Video Game Movie

One place to start would be with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End since the movie is reportedly going to be heavily influenced by that entry in the franchise. In addition to being the basis of the movie, the game is also probably the easiest to digest for people who aren’t familiar with the franchise - it has the best graphics, one of the more engaging stories, and worked out all the gameplay issues that bogged down the earlier games. All that being said, the first three games in the Naughty Dog Studios series are all worth playing as well if you want to know everything about Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan. Be warned, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune has not aged well in the last 13 years.