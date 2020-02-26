5 WWE Wrestlers Who Should Follow In Dwayne Johnson And John Cena's Shoes

It’s not all bad though, as there is a chance that wrestlers are able to break from the mold of musclebound stoic giants and instead play on their own personalities. I mean, it did wonders for Dave “The Animal” Bautista when he joined the cast of The Guardians Of The Galaxy, and he’s a huge star now with another movie on the way (hey, it’s another pairing of a wrestler and child actor). And so, this has got us thinking - who is going to be the next wrestler to follow in The Rock and John Cena’s footsteps? Here are five of the wrestlers that we think are bound to break out in Hollywood in the near future.