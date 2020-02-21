How Star Wars Fans Can Learn What Happens To Rey, Finn And Poe After The Rise Of Skywalker

If such a comic book series set later in the timeline were to be given the green light, I’m guessing that Marvel would handle its publication. Regardless, at least now Star Wars fans have a way to follow along with the next stage of Rey, Finn and Poe’s lives. When we last saw them in The Rise of Skywalker, they were celebrating their victory over The First Order, and Rey closed out the movie by burying Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa’s lights on Tatooine and taking on ‘Skywalker’ as her last name.