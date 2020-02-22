Five Stars Of The Suicide Squad Just Wrapped Filming, Including John Cena

View this post on Instagram

That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members - @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee. Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special. Video courtesy @gretelroux.