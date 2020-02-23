Daniel Radcliffe Calls Escape From Pretoria A 'Brilliant' True Story More People Should Know

In the run up to this film, I read Tim's book. And actually that was really interesting in terms of what apartheid was, but also what the day-to-day life was of people who were resisting apartheid. It's a fascinating part of the story, which is that they probably would not have been able to do this escape if they were black. Because even down to the way black and white prisoners were searched going into prison, there was still sort of more dignity afforded to white prisoners in terms of how they are searched.