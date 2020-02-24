James Gunn Briefly Shut Down The Suicide Squad Production After Death Of Beloved Dog

If you've ever so much as had a pet, you've provably had "that pet," the one that was special above all the others and that meant more to you than many humans you knew well. It's a fact of life that we're going to say goodbye to those loving pets. We all know it. But that doesn't make doing so any easier, or any less important. Director James Gunn recently had to say goodbye to his dog, and it was so important to him that he shut down production on a film and flew a few thousand miles in order to do it.