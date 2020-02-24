Is Jurassic World 3 Bringing Back Another Original Cast Member?

The cast for Jurassic World 3 has been steadily building over the past few months, helping to build up anticipation with each new post. The generations of fans were thrilled to see the original trio of heroes returning, with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprising their roles in the process. Since then all sorts of returning characters have been confirmed, including newcomers who made their debut in the last two Jurassic World movies. But does that mean Tim and Lex will appear as well?